Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks edge higher; South Africa outperforms in catch-up trade

Economists said that the central bank signalled on Tuesday that it would prefer the zloty to be weaker during the coronavirus pandemic to support economic recovery. "Unless the zloty weakens significantly we don't expect policy normalisation before 2022," Karol Pogorzelski Senior Economist, Poland at ING, wrote in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:46 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks edge higher; South Africa outperforms in catch-up trade

Emerging market stocks edged up and currencies were muted on Wednesday as investors remained cautious after a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Beijing, while South African markets outperformed in catch-up trade after a holiday. New coronavirus infections in the United States and China continued to chip away at optimism over a smooth recovery from the pandemic, while a border dispute between India and China, along with tensions in the Korean peninsula unnerved investors.

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose about 0.4%. South African stocks led gains for the day, adding about 3% after being closed for a holiday on Tuesday. South Africa's rand rose about 0.7% to the dollar.

Emerging markets had rallied on Tuesday on the back of the increased stimulus measures from major central banks, while strong U.S. retail sales data also added to the optimistic mood. "While fears of a second wave are likely to surface periodically, the Fed and other central banks have made it clear that the unprecedented scope and scale of policy stimulus will continue even as economic growth starts to recover," Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

"This backdrop is supportive of equities and other risk assets." Turkish stocks added about 0.4% while the lira traded flat. Russia's rouble rose slightly to the dollar, while stocks added about 0.7%.

Polish stocks rose about 0.5%, while the zloty was flat after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected. Economists said that the central bank signalled on Tuesday that it would prefer the zloty to be weaker during the coronavirus pandemic to support economic recovery.

"Unless the zloty weakens significantly we don't expect policy normalisation before 2022," Karol Pogorzelski Senior Economist, Poland at ING, wrote in a note. "We think interest rates in Poland have already reached their bottom, at least during this policy cycle. Further rate cuts would substantially strain the stability of weaker participants of the financial sector."

The zloty has lost only about 4% this year to the dollar, performing more strongly than most of its emerging market peers. In contrast, the rand has lost about 22% this year, while the rouble has shed about 12%.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread into countries already dealing with the impacts of drought, economic crises and conflict, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ has provided USD 5.9 million to ensure t...

IPOB files plea in HC to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking Delhi Police permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh UP Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of tw...

IAMAI launches helpdesk to assist investors in electronics manufacturing

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI on Wednesday said it has launched a helpdesk for mobile and its component manufacturers seeking to relocate their production bases in India. Its reach-out programme will seek to a...

European shares rise on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

European shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of more U.S. stimulus and hopes that the global economy can bounce back from an appalling April offset fears of further lockdowns due to a new outbreak in China.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020