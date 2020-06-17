Samsung India gives Rs 2 cr to UP govt to support COVID-19 fight

Samsung India on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has also supported the local administration and community in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic, the company said. Samsung has provided 10,000 preventive masks and 6,000 personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

The Gurgaon-headquartered Samsung India has a major phone manufacturing unit in Noida. "Samsung is our valuable partner and together we are committed to building UP into a world-class global electronic hub," Cabinet Minister for Investments, Exports and MSME Siddharth Nath Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. Samsung India said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic.