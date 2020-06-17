Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India gives Rs 2 cr to UP govt to support COVID-19 fight

Samsung India on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung India said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic.

PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:03 IST
Samsung India gives Rs 2 cr to UP govt to support COVID-19 fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has also supported the local administration and community in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic, the company said. Samsung has provided 10,000 preventive masks and 6,000 personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

The Gurgaon-headquartered Samsung India has a major phone manufacturing unit in Noida. "Samsung is our valuable partner and together we are committed to building UP into a world-class global electronic hub," Cabinet Minister for Investments, Exports and MSME Siddharth Nath Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. Samsung India said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Crop specific agri clusters to be developed in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced development of crop specific agriculture clusters to provide ancillary support to farmers and ensure proper road connectivity to various markets, an official spokesman said. The an...

Cong fields B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as candidates for Karnataka MLC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to field senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed as candidates for the coming legislative council polls in Karnataka. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for ...

Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Tunisias economy may shrink by up to 7 this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in par...

Galwan stand-off: Security increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A day after Indian Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15, the security has been increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020