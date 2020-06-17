Left Menu
J-K agri dept to be called Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Agriculture Production Department to change its nomenclature to 'Agriculture Production and Farmer Welfare Department' with a greater focus on farmers' welfare. The department with a greater focus on farmer welfare has expanded its role beyond arrangement of inputs, extension activities and on-farm activities.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Agriculture Production Department to change its nomenclature to 'Agriculture Production and Farmer Welfare Department' with a greater focus on farmers' welfare. The decision to change the nomenclature is in line with the Centre renaming Agriculture Ministry as 'Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare', and many states following the suit, an official spokesman said.

He said the decision underscores the changing role of the Agriculture Production Department in socio-economic transformation of J&K and is aimed at providing greater rigour and focus on farmer welfare by optimizing and helping farmers realize the true value of their produce. The department with a greater focus on farmer welfare has expanded its role beyond arrangement of inputs, extension activities and on-farm activities. The issues of farmers' welfare through various schemes have become the priority areas which include Public Private Partnership mode, greater investments in agriculture, enhancing credit flow and insurance coverage in the interest of farming community, the spokesman said.

