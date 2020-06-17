Left Menu
Tevero Becomes the First Brand to Launch Masks in India Finished With Textile Technology Proven Against SARS-CoV-2

And using the technology of a reputed Swiss textile innovation leader - HeiQ, they have launched a hygiene & fashion oriented range of masks, gloves & fashion fabrics under the collection - Virus Shield® . Tevero is among the first textile brands to launch an anti-viral mask in India, using a technology proven against the coronavirus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:39 IST
- Third Generation Textile Entrepreneurs Bootstrapped Tevero's Intelli Science, which is launching innovative textile solutions Fabrics in collaboration with HieQ- The first product will be masks and a revenue of 30 Cr is expected in a span of 4 months with 10 lakh units of mask productionMUMBAI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus Pandemic is a problem that is unfortunately here to stay. A virus, spread so far and wide is going to be challenging to eradicate. The need of the hour is protection from viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms that may cause illnesses. This is required not only for protective apparel such as hospital gowns but also for masks, gloves and fashion clothing so that ordinary people have access to an added layer of protection against microbes. In these challenging times, it is necessary for brands to step up and perform their social responsibilities. Tevero has been doing just that. The brand has been working with technology companies, vendors and laboratories across the world to create a product that can offer a certain degree of protection to the wearer. And using the technology of a reputed Swiss textile innovation leader - HeiQ, they have launched a hygiene & fashion oriented range of masks, gloves & fashion fabrics under the collection - Virus Shield® . Tevero is among the first textile brands to launch an anti-viral mask in India, using a technology proven against the coronavirus. This textile technology developed by HieQ, has been proven in an independent laboratory to be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Under laboratory settings, it has been shown to reduce viral activity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99.99% in 30 minutes on the treated fabric submitted by them. Their textile technology - HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 - is safe & non-toxic. Fabrics treated with this technology have been previously tested according to ISO-18184 with different enveloped viruses. Tevero's masks are composed of two layers of soft-knitted cotton for excellent comfort and breathability. They have applied anti-viral treatment on both layers, increasing protection for the wearer. Sandwiched between the two layers is a filter composed of meltblown fabric that offers more than 99.5% bacterial filtration efficiency (> 3μm)

"What we all need is protective accessories that not only reduce the ability of the virus to pass through, but also lower cross contamination risk. If a fabric deactivates a virus that comes into contact with it, it becomes an important line of protection in our fight against this pandemic. We intend to make these masks, gloves & fashion fabrics available to all leading retailers & garmenters so that it is made more accessible in these difficult times." says Kruti Adnani, a representative of the brand. The mask will be available in 7 days, while the gloves and fabrics will follow. The shirting fabric, masks and gloves will be made available to retailers all over India. Tevero is planning to tie up with medical stores and sell on Amazon as well. Website: http://www.teveroworld.com/About TeveroTevero is a textile brand that positions itself at the confluence of fashion & science. Under their Intelli-Science® range of fabrics they offer uniquely finished textiles in sync with the advancement of the times. Their aim is to merge European panache, the vibrancy of India & technology in a way that produces a fabric collection that speaks of fashion as well as modernity. Tevero is marketed by Krusha Enterprise LLP

