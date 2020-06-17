Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cummins India net up 9pc at Rs 170 cr in March quarter

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said Total income of the company dropped to Rs 1,129.41 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,408.98 crore in the same period year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST
Cummins India net up 9pc at Rs 170 cr in March quarter

Cummins India on Wednesday posted around 9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.24 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period last year.  The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said

Total income of the company dropped to Rs 1,129.41 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,408.98 crore in the same period year ago.  For 2019-20, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 705.61 crore from Rs 742.61 crore in 2018-19. Total income was lower at Rs 5,448.94 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 5,932.38 crore in 2018-19

The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share declared on January 28, 2020.  The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM, will be paid on September 21, 2020, it added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020