Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy will be on track before Diwali: Mandaviya

He said the shipping ministry is likely to come out with a policy for effective use of land owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Kolkata Port Trust) in a month or so. "I can't say about other countries, but Indian economy will be on track in 2-3 months before Diwali," Mandaviya said, while explaining how the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus will work in favour of the various sectors.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:22 IST
Indian economy will be on track before Diwali: Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday exuded hope that the economy will tide over the COVID-19 crisis and be on track in the next two-three months. He said the shipping ministry is likely to come out with a policy for effective use of land owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Kolkata Port Trust) in a month or so.

"I can't say about other countries, but Indian economy will be on track in 2-3 months before Diwali," Mandaviya said, while explaining how the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus will work in favour of the various sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday said the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing an e-session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the shipping minister said Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India does not mean a complete halt of imports, but to reduce the trade deficit by raising exports and curbing imports. The prime minister had earlier chartered out his vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat - one that is not dependent on any other country in strategic sectors and one that embraces the world on its own strength.

Asked about issues related to some shipping lines which are not considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown as grounds for invoking force majeure, a clause absolving companies from meeting their contractual commitments for reasons beyond their control, Mandaviya said he is aware of the fact and a solution will be worked out..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...

Hitler's birthplace shows that confronting dark past can take decades

As anti-racism protesters topple statues of slave traders and colonisers worldwide, some nations are pondering how to mark their dark past. In Austria, debate over confronting one link to Adolf Hitler has taken decades, and its not over yet...

Report: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved front...

Tennis-French Open to be held with fans - French federation president

The French Open, unlike its U.S. counterpart, will be held with fans when it takes place from Sept. 27-Oct. 11, the head of the French tennis federation FFT said on Wednesday. It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020