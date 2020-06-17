Indian economy will be on track before Diwali: Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday exuded hope that the economy will tide over the COVID-19 crisis and be on track in the next two-three months. He said the shipping ministry is likely to come out with a policy for effective use of land owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Kolkata Port Trust) in a month or so.

"I can't say about other countries, but Indian economy will be on track in 2-3 months before Diwali," Mandaviya said, while explaining how the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus will work in favour of the various sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday said the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing an e-session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the shipping minister said Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India does not mean a complete halt of imports, but to reduce the trade deficit by raising exports and curbing imports. The prime minister had earlier chartered out his vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat - one that is not dependent on any other country in strategic sectors and one that embraces the world on its own strength.

Asked about issues related to some shipping lines which are not considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown as grounds for invoking force majeure, a clause absolving companies from meeting their contractual commitments for reasons beyond their control, Mandaviya said he is aware of the fact and a solution will be worked out..