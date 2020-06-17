Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank announces non-debarment of Egis India for corruption

Egis India was sanctioned with conditional non-debarment, which means that it remains eligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects as long as it complies with its obligations under the settlement agreement.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:56 IST
World Bank announces non-debarment of Egis India for corruption
The KSHIP II was designed to accelerate the development of the core road network in the Indian state of Karnataka and improve the institutional effectiveness of road sector agencies. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank today announced the two-year conditional non-debarment of India-based Egis India Consulting Engineers Private Limited ("Egis India") in connection with corrupt and fraudulent practices as part of the Second Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project ("KSHIP II") and the Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Development Project ("UPCRNDP") in India.

Egis India was sanctioned with conditional non-debarment, which means that it remains eligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects as long as it complies with its obligations under the settlement agreement. Otherwise, the conditional non-debarment will convert to a sanction of debarment with conditional release, and the company then will become ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects until the conditions for release set out in the settlement agreement are met. A conditional non-debarment does not qualify for cross-debarment by the multilateral development banks that are signatories to the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

The KSHIP II was designed to accelerate the development of the core road network in the Indian state of Karnataka and improve the institutional effectiveness of road sector agencies. The objectives of the UPCRNDP include building capacity for results-focused road safety management in the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the facts of the case, which Egis India does not contest, Egis India made illegitimate payments to influence the release of contractual payments while implementing contracts under these two projects and submitted inflated invoices for reimbursable expenses. Within the World Bank's administrative Sanctions System, these actions are considered corrupt and fraudulent practices, respectively, as defined by World Bank Consultant Guidelines.

The settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of sanction in light of the company's voluntary disclosures, cooperation, acceptance of responsibility, and voluntary remedial actions. As a condition for release from sanction under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company commits to developing an integrity compliance program consistent with the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines. The company also commits to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...

Hitler's birthplace shows that confronting dark past can take decades

As anti-racism protesters topple statues of slave traders and colonisers worldwide, some nations are pondering how to mark their dark past. In Austria, debate over confronting one link to Adolf Hitler has taken decades, and its not over yet...

Report: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved front...

Tennis-French Open to be held with fans - French federation president

The French Open, unlike its U.S. counterpart, will be held with fans when it takes place from Sept. 27-Oct. 11, the head of the French tennis federation FFT said on Wednesday. It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020