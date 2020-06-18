Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall St snaps 3-day winning streak

The Nasdaq Composite, which continued to trade higher before paring its gains, added 0.15%, by the closing bell. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.74% while emerging market stocks rose 0.48%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 05:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall St snaps 3-day winning streak

Asian stocks were set to dip on Thursday after a choppy Wall Street session as spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery.

Optimism about a quick economic comeback has been tempered by more global cases of the coronavirus, with an outbreak in Beijing and a rising infections in U.S. states that are reopening their economies. "A cautious tone has re-emerged in markets amid a quiet night for data," Tapas Strickland, a director at the National Australia Bank, said in a note. "Markets are still trying to grapple with the implications of rising coronavirus infections and hospitalization rates in the southern parts of the U.S. given there is a high bar to re-impose lockdowns."

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were off 0.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.23%.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower and crude prices fell on concerns over the fresh outbreaks, but drew some support from stimulus measures and positive tests of a drug trial for dexamethasone that could save some critically ill COVID-19 patients. The dollar rose from early lows as investors wary of wider geopolitical risks sought its relative safety, but pared gains by the session's end.

Rising tensions between North Korea and South Korea spurred demand for safe-havens, as did clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site. "This can all change as the market is very sensitive to headline risk," said Brian Battle, the trading director Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.

"Don't confuse lack of volatility with stability. The market is very unstable with news of the virus outbreak worsening, which could lead to less global trade. But news of no second coronavirus wave in the U.S. could lead to a smoother recovery." On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65% while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.

Both U.S. indexes opened modestly higher, waffled throughout the morning and turned positive in afternoon. By the final hour of trading, however, both indexes had slipped. The Nasdaq Composite, which continued to trade higher before paring its gains, added 0.15%, by the closing bell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.74% while emerging market stocks rose 0.48%. Oil prices swung in and out of the red amid an increase in U.S. crude inventories.

The dollar index rose 0.11%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.1237. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback at 106.91 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2547, down 0.06% on the day. Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 0.7331%, from 0.733% late on Wednesday. The 10-year German Bund rose 0.7 basis point to yield -0.418.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.55% to $37.75 per barrel, while Brent was flat on the day. U.S. gold futures gained 0.05% to $1,730.00 an ounce.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Sprint star Coleman facing ban after another whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next years Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. The...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nations largest social gathering by far ...

Rugby-NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

New Zealand womens rugby received another boost on Thursday with the majority of the world champion national sevens squad released to return to domestic rugby including making rare appearances for their local clubs. The novel coronavirus ou...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka. Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Sunil Valyapure have been announced as the BJP candidates.However, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020