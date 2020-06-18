Railways to terminate Chinese company's contract due to 'poor progress'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:26 IST
The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai
The Railways had given the contract worth Rs 471 crore to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016
They were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far, said the Railways.
