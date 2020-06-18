RCS Communication adopts SD-WAN built upon SES Networks's service

RCS Communication, an ICT company in South Sudan, has adopted a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) built upon SES Networks' SD-WAN service that will enable RCS to deliver an improved user experience while optimising resiliency and bandwidth usage, SES (SES.com) announced today.

SES Networks' SD-WAN service is the first of its kind as it enables customers to optimally utilise their available WAN access connections ranging from Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, as well as fibre and other terrestrial links.

RCS has been using SES's low-latency MEO solution extensively since 2014 to provide reliable and uninterrupted Enterprise connectivity services to NGOs, Embassies and businesses of various sectors in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. With the recent availability of fibre networks in the country, RCS began seeking services that would enable them to bring resiliency and intelligence to the edge and pass end-to-end traffic securely over different available WAN links based on application-aware steering.

Through SES Networks' SD-WAN service, RCS can dynamically and intelligently prioritise and route application traffic between its MEO satellite and fibre links, resulting in improved uptime. Always-on network performance monitoring and analytics provide RCS with high visibility and insights on which to base informed decisions.

"Having been a long-time customer of SES Networks, RCS is pleased to expand the partnership through SES Networks' fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN service," said Flippie Odendal, Managing Director of RCS. "SES Networks' SD-WAN service has met RCS's requirements and direction of moving towards intelligent, software-defined services that will enable us to dynamically react to evolving market conditions and scale whenever needed."

"We developed SES Networks' SD-WAN service to bring to our customers intelligently, application-aware resiliency, efficiency, visibility and control. In today's cloud-scale world, we believe it is essential that our satellite network services are a seamless, integrated extension to our customers' networks. Our SD-WAN service is another step towards enabling our customers to grow their business with more intelligent and resilient, cloud-optimised services," said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.

