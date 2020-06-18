Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCS Communication adopts SD-WAN built upon SES Networks's service

RCS has been using SES’s low-latency MEO solution extensively since 2014 to provide reliable and uninterrupted Enterprise connectivity services to NGOs, Embassies and businesses of various sectors in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:39 IST
RCS Communication adopts SD-WAN built upon SES Networks's service
Through SES Networks’ SD-WAN service, RCS can dynamically and intelligently prioritise and route application traffic between its MEO satellite and fibre links, resulting in improved uptime. Image Credit: Wikimedia

RCS Communication, an ICT company in South Sudan, has adopted a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) built upon SES Networks' SD-WAN service that will enable RCS to deliver an improved user experience while optimising resiliency and bandwidth usage, SES (SES.com) announced today.

SES Networks' SD-WAN service is the first of its kind as it enables customers to optimally utilise their available WAN access connections ranging from Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, as well as fibre and other terrestrial links.

RCS has been using SES's low-latency MEO solution extensively since 2014 to provide reliable and uninterrupted Enterprise connectivity services to NGOs, Embassies and businesses of various sectors in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. With the recent availability of fibre networks in the country, RCS began seeking services that would enable them to bring resiliency and intelligence to the edge and pass end-to-end traffic securely over different available WAN links based on application-aware steering.

Through SES Networks' SD-WAN service, RCS can dynamically and intelligently prioritise and route application traffic between its MEO satellite and fibre links, resulting in improved uptime. Always-on network performance monitoring and analytics provide RCS with high visibility and insights on which to base informed decisions.

"Having been a long-time customer of SES Networks, RCS is pleased to expand the partnership through SES Networks' fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN service," said Flippie Odendal, Managing Director of RCS. "SES Networks' SD-WAN service has met RCS's requirements and direction of moving towards intelligent, software-defined services that will enable us to dynamically react to evolving market conditions and scale whenever needed."

"We developed SES Networks' SD-WAN service to bring to our customers intelligently, application-aware resiliency, efficiency, visibility and control. In today's cloud-scale world, we believe it is essential that our satellite network services are a seamless, integrated extension to our customers' networks. Our SD-WAN service is another step towards enabling our customers to grow their business with more intelligent and resilient, cloud-optimised services," said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

At 35, Ronaldo may have lost a step during the lockdown

At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to regain his famous explosiveness following the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic. The Juventus striker failed to make an impact in his first two matches back, making his run of 19 goals ...

Belarus president's main rival detained before election, lawyers say

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos main rival has been detained for questioning in a crackdown on opponents before an Aug. 9 presidential election, lawyers for the detained candidate said on Thursday. Lukashenko has allowed little d...

BoE adds 100 bln pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

The Bank of England increased its bond-buying programme by a further 100 billion pounds 125 billion on Thursday to help steer the economy away from its record coronavirus slump, but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases.The BoE kept its ...

European University Institute and EIB launch new Climate Chair

The European Investment Bank and the European University Institute EUI announce the launch of a new chair, the EIB Chair on Climate Change Policy and International Carbon Markets EIB Climate Chair.The EIB Climate Chair is entirely supported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020