Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England unveils another big stimulus for UK economy

The intention is to keep a lid on interest rates in financial markets and keep money flowing through the financial system. The meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee is taking place in the wake of figures showing that the UK economy shrank by a fifth in April alone as a result of the country's lockdown with so many sectors shuttered. The committee also kept the bank's main interest rate unchanged at 0.1 per cent, as anticipated.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:58 IST
Bank of England unveils another big stimulus for UK economy

The Bank of England has unveiled another big stimulus for the UK economy as it tries to limit the scale of the coronavirus recession. In a statement Thursday, it said it was increasing its government bond-buying program by a further 100 billion pounds (USD 125 billion). The intention is to keep a lid on interest rates in financial markets and keep money flowing through the financial system.

The meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee is taking place in the wake of figures showing that the UK economy shrank by a fifth in April alone as a result of the country's lockdown with so many sectors shuttered. The committee also kept the bank's main interest rate unchanged at 0.1 per cent, as anticipated.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NRDC licenses manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit to five MSME clients

National Research Development Corporation NRDC has licensed the manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit being named as NavRakshak to five MSME clients Ms Greenfield Vintrade Pvt Ltd Kolkata, Ms Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd Mumbai, Ms Bharat Silks ...

Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities

The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as absurd. We categorically disagree with such statements, said Kremlin spokes...

Soccer-Former Barca assistant Unzue diagnosed with neurological disorder

Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has announced he has the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. Speaking at a news conference at Barcas Camp Nou stadium on Thursday, Unzue, 53, re...

Rugby-PRO14 targets Aug. 22 return with shortened season

The PRO14 has targeted a return date of Aug. 22 with a series of local derbies as part of a shortened 2019-20 season that will shed six rounds of group play, organisers said on Thursday. The competition, which features club sides from Wales...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020