Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT appeals to celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:56 IST
CAIT appeals to celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese products

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday appealed to celebrities to stop endorsing products of Chinese brands as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley attack in Ladakh. In an open letter, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has appealed Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli and others to stop endorsing Chinese products.

It has also invited Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman'. CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal in the letter to indian celebrities said that at a time when "China's army in the most clandestine manner has committed a barbaric attack on the Indian army at Ladakh border, the heart of every Indian is filled with deep anguish, resentment and abhorrence against the atrocities of the Chinese and their persistent attitude of antagonism towards India".

The Confederation also said it will help the government reduce imports from China by USD 13 billion (about Rs 1 lakh crore) by December 2021 with the cooperation of traders and citizens of India. Currently, the annual import from China in India stands at USD 70 billion or around Rs 5.25 lakh crore. The open letter of CAIT further stated that from the information available in public domain, traders of the country particularly request Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli for Vivo, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Badshah, Siddharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor for Oppo, Ranveer Singh for Xiaomi, Salman Khan, Ayushman Khurana & Shradha Kapoor for Realme and all others who are endorsing any Chinese products to stop endorsing these Chinese brands as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers.

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a Colonel, died in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh sector on Monday night..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir&#160;Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of Ind...

SA Rugby hopes Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in end of Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will continue to work closely with SA Rugby SARugby.co.za and the South African government in the coming months after plans were announced on Thursday that the Guinness PRO14 plans to resume in a...

Observe this Yoga Day at home: PM

Ahead of the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that this years theme is Yoga at home and Yoga with...

Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 billion as loan crunch looms

Wirecards auditor has refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing 2.1 billion, sending its shares down more than 60 as the German payments firm warned the delay could cause billions in loans to be called in as early as Friday. EY w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020