Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

"Without a vaccination or solution to this healthcare problem, it's going to continue to create economic problems even though the data has probably bottomed in the United States and China," said Nate Fischer, chief investment strategist of Strategic Wealth Partners, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.508 million for the week ended June 13, the eleventh straight weekly drop.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in parts of the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing that weekly jobless claims remained elevated.

Several U.S. states including Texas, Florida and Oklahoma have reported a surge in new infections. However, President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again. "Without a vaccination or solution to this healthcare problem, it's going to continue to create economic problems even though the data has probably bottomed in the United States and China," said Nate Fischer, chief investment strategist of Strategic Wealth Partners, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.508 million for the week ended June 13, the eleventh straight weekly drop. "It's off a very low base, so the numbers have done better than expected, but the risk-reward profile right now is not that favorable given how far we have run off the bottom," Fischer said.

The S&P 500 is about 8% below its February all-time high, while the Nasdaq is about 1.7% below a June 10 peak. At 9:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 239 points, or 0.91%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 22.25 points, or 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.5 points, or 0.18%.

Carnival Corp fell 7.9% in premarket trading after reporting a quarterly net loss of $4.4 billion and warning of a loss for the rest of the year after the pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd dropped 4.5% and 5.1%, respectively.

U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co shares fell 1.3% even as it said it expected to exceed its 2020 outlook for same-store sales and profit after beating Wall Street targets for quarterly results.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...

GPO suspends ops for two days to sanitise building

The General Post Office GPO here has decided to suspend operations for two days and sanitise the over 150-year-old building in Dalhousie area, after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Thursday. A 50-yea...

Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir&#160;Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of Ind...

SA Rugby hopes Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in end of Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will continue to work closely with SA Rugby SARugby.co.za and the South African government in the coming months after plans were announced on Thursday that the Guinness PRO14 plans to resume in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020