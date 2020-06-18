Left Menu
Petroleum major bp to set up new global business centre in Pune

The centre is expected to begin operations by January 2021 and will provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of bp businesses worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:48 IST
The new centre in India will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and seek to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes. Image Credit: Flickr

Petroleum major bp today announced plans to set up a major new centre for its global business services (GBS) operations in Pune, India. New centre will employ around 2000 people and will support digital innovation across bp globally.

The new centre in India will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and seek to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

India is a growing market with growing digital talent pool. The new centre in India will allow bp to tap into this pool and will lead to bp's development and application of cutting-edge digital solutions.

Welcoming this development, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I welcome bp's move to establish a major new global business services centre in Pune. The new centre once operational will create opportunities for the growing local digital talent pool in India and will employ 2000 people to support its global businesses."

(With Inputs from PIB)

