Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books agro company directors for over Rs 398 crore bank fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST
CBI books agro company directors for over Rs 398 crore bank fraud

The CBI has booked Jagat Agro Commodities and its directors Sant Lal Aggarwal and Sudha Pawa among others for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 398 crore in a State Bank of India led consortium, officials said Thursday

The agency also recently carried out searches at the official and residential premises of the accused, they said.  The CBI said the company based in the national capital allegedly submitted inflated balance sheets and financial documents to avail bank loans from the erstwhile State Bank of Patiala (now State Bank of India) and Punjab National Bank, they said

The company allegedly diverted loan funds causing a loss of Rs 328.92 crore to State Bank of India and Rs 69.43 crore to Punjab National Bank owing to non servicing of loan interest and other funds, the CBI spokesperson said here.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

NEWSLETTER

COVID-19 death toll rises to 518 in West Bengal with 12 more fatalities 435 new cases push tally to 12,735 State health bulletin....

12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, toll rises to 518

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulleti...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count rises by 317 to 17,946; death of 22 patients takes toll to 1,275: Official.

Ahmedabads COVID-19 count rises by 317 to 17,946 death of 22 patients takes toll to 1,275 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020