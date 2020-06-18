Kenya: Safaricom launches new app to help merchant customers with 'Lipa Na M-PESA' service

Safaricom has today launched a new app in Kenya that is set to help its over 100,000 merchant customers with 'Lipa Na M-PESA' service. This app will act as a portal to help them better manage their businesses, according to a news report by dignited.com.

Safaricom's M-PESA comes in the first place when it comes to mobile money in Kenya. Kenyans use the tool for everything from paying bills to paying for goods and services.

The app should allow business owners to withdraw funds from their merchant accounts to their M-PESA, Bank accounts, or at an agent, among many more features.

Essentially, this app comes to complement and further streamline the current USSD (*234#) menu. Currently, this USSD menu been providing Lipa Na M-PESA merchan6ts access to, and the ability to manage their till and to make transactions.

Through the app, business owners with Till numbers can now use their accounts to send money to other M-PESA customers. This effectively allows Businesses to pay its employees, pay its suppliers, and much more, all through the app.

This new app also offers Business owners a bunch of new Management features such as an overview of how various tills or outlets are performing in the case of businesses with multiple stores or outlets.