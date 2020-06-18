Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Safaricom launches new app to help merchant customers with 'Lipa Na M-PESA' service

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:46 IST
Kenya: Safaricom launches new app to help merchant customers with 'Lipa Na M-PESA' service
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Safaricom has today launched a new app in Kenya that is set to help its over 100,000 merchant customers with 'Lipa Na M-PESA' service. This app will act as a portal to help them better manage their businesses, according to a news report by dignited.com.

Safaricom's M-PESA comes in the first place when it comes to mobile money in Kenya. Kenyans use the tool for everything from paying bills to paying for goods and services.

The app should allow business owners to withdraw funds from their merchant accounts to their M-PESA, Bank accounts, or at an agent, among many more features.

Essentially, this app comes to complement and further streamline the current USSD (*234#) menu. Currently, this USSD menu been providing Lipa Na M-PESA merchan6ts access to, and the ability to manage their till and to make transactions.

Through the app, business owners with Till numbers can now use their accounts to send money to other M-PESA customers. This effectively allows Businesses to pay its employees, pay its suppliers, and much more, all through the app.

This new app also offers Business owners a bunch of new Management features such as an overview of how various tills or outlets are performing in the case of businesses with multiple stores or outlets.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee Co-op Bank posts operating profit of Rs 19.55 cr for FY20

The troubled Rupee Co-operative Bank on Thursday reported an operating profit of Rs 19.55 crore for FY20 on curtailing employee-related expenses and growth in treasury income. The bank, which has been under an RBI-appointed administrator ...

Another impasse? Players want more than 60 games

Negotiations toward a deal that would set Major League Baseball on a path to play a 60-game season might fall short, ESPN reported. According to ESPNs Jeff Passan, players are pushing for more than 60 games and are not likely to agree to th...

Portraits of former Confederate House speakers to be removed -Pelosi

Portraits of four former House of Representatives speakers who served the Confederacy will be removed from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The portraits will be removed on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday marking...

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants' protections

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trumps effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. For now, those immigrants retain their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020