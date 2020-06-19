Left Menu
PredaSAR Announces Advanced 48 Satellite Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Constellation for Government, Commercial Applications

This groundbreaking constellation will be the world's largest and most advanced commercial SAR satellite constellation and provide PredaSAR's government and commercial clients with unprecedented image quality, unmatched global persistence, and rapid data delivery PredaSAR is led by a highly respected CEO, Major General Roger Teague, USAF (Ret), and a seasoned executive team with extensive national security space expertise and substantial access to capital.

PTI | Bocaraton | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:34 IST
BOCA RATON, Florida, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PredaSAR Corporation announced today that it will launch a constellation of 48 commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites across multiple orbits. This groundbreaking constellation will be the world's largest and most advanced commercial SAR satellite constellation and provide PredaSAR's government and commercial clients with unprecedented image quality, unmatched global persistence, and rapid data delivery

PredaSAR is led by a highly respected CEO, Major General Roger Teague, USAF (Ret), and a seasoned executive team with extensive national security space expertise and substantial access to capital. A U.S. owned and controlled company, PredaSAR is supported by a Board of Directors who bring over 100 years of national security experience, including General William Shelton, USAF (Ret), Lieutenant General Richard Newton, USAF (Ret), and Major General Douglas Raaberg, USAF (Ret). "I am thrilled to announce the 48 satellite PredaSAR constellation. It delivers unparalleled capabilities that meet the most demanding national security needs addressable by a commercial constellation, demonstrating our commitment to our U.S. Government clients. Setting such a high bar also allows PredaSAR to deliver outstanding products and services for our commercial customers," said PredaSAR Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Marc Bell. "PredaSAR features a well-known and respected leadership team of trusted professionals with extraordinary depth and experience across both government and industry. With groundbreaking commercial technology, the PredaSAR constellation will deliver best-in-class, advanced SAR data products and services."PredaSAR spacecraft employ an advanced, proprietary radar payload to create 2D Synthetic Aperture Radar images, 3D reconstructions of objects and the Earth's surface, and customer-tailored data products. SAR satellites provide high-resolution images at any time of day and in any weather condition, overcoming natural limitations of traditional optical satellites. PredaSAR spacecraft possess the latest in space-proven, high quality satellite systems to support scalable and fully capable operations in any orbit. Leveraging its advanced technologies, PredaSAR will deliver critical insights and data products to military and commercial decision makers at the speed of need

"This is an exciting time to be in the commercial space industry. Today, more than ever, commercial space companies are delivering unprecedented value to the United States government, enabling military, intelligence, and commercial customers to maintain ever-critical U.S. leadership across their enterprises and markets," commented PredaSAR CEO Roger Teague. "PredaSAR looks forward to meeting the challenges of our customers to deliver compelling SAR products and services."About PredaSARFounded in 2019, PredaSAR Corporation is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced commercially operated Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, providing end-to-end solutions to both government and commercial clients. PredaSAR is the clear choice for compelling SAR solutions, backed by a trusted and experienced, mission-savvy leadership team with strategic access to capital and cutting-edge satellite technology. For more information, please visit www.predasar.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192900/PREDASAR_LOGO_final_TO_Corp_ID_47a94f3ba3f2_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

