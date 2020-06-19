Left Menu
Development News Edition

A-Pac banks rating actions highlight importance of sovereign support: Fitch

Asia Pacific emerging market (EM) banks whose ratings benefit from sovereign support could be affected if the economic impact of coronavirus deepens and governments' policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, Fitch Ratings has said.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:50 IST
A-Pac banks rating actions highlight importance of sovereign support: Fitch
Over 100 A-Pac banks ratings were reviewed between March 12 and June 1 with negative rating actions.. Image Credit: ANI

Asia Pacific emerging market (EM) banks whose ratings benefit from sovereign support could be affected if the economic impact of coronavirus deepens and governments' policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, Fitch Ratings has said. Over 100 A-Pac banks ratings were reviewed between March 12 and June 1 with negative rating actions -- mainly at unchanged rating levels representing just over 57 per cent of total A-Pac rating actions taken, according to the Fitch report.

Following the review of its portfolio of rated A-Pac banks, 42 per cent of rating actions taken by Fitch comprised long-term issuer default rating (IDR) affirmations with the outlook maintained. "This reflects bank credit metrics providing rating headroom or our belief that around half of bank IDRs in A-Pac are driven by unchanged expectations of external support, mainly from sovereigns," said Fitch.

Developed market (DM) ratings fared worse than EM ratings with negative rating actions comprising just over 65 per cent of actions taken on DM banking groups compared with about 48 per cent for EM. The number of downgrades was equal among DM and EM jurisdictions at 10 each. About half of EM banking groups' IDRs were affirmed with no outlook or rating watch changes due mainly to sovereign support.

However, for predominantly EM-based banking groups whose IDRs benefit from sovereign support, the ratings of supporting entities (including sovereigns) could be affected if the economic impact of the coronavirus deepens and governments' policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, or the fiscal burden of mitigating the risks is outsized. In these cases, actions taken on their supporting sovereign would then be mirrored by the banks' IDRs. This has already happened for banks in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, said Fitch. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday. Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points...

One billion children experience violence every year as countries fail to protect them: UN report

Half of the worlds children -- one billion every year -- are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence, suffering injuries and death because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them, the first repo...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...

A-Pac banks rating actions highlight importance of sovereign support: Fitch

Asia Pacific emerging market EM banks whose ratings benefit from sovereign support could be affected if the economic impact of coronavirus deepens and governments policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, Fitch Rati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020