Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades Tata Motors to B1, changes outlook to negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tata Motors Ltd's (TML's) corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured instruments rating to B1 from Ba3.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:23 IST
Moody's downgrades Tata Motors to B1, changes outlook to negative
TML India's PV business continues to lose market share and reported losses in fiscal 2020.. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tata Motors Ltd's (TML's) corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured instruments rating to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26.

"The downgrade reflects the sustained deterioration in TML's credit profile and our expectation that it will take longer than we had previously expected for the company's credit metrics to return to levels appropriate for a Ba3 CFR," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal. TML's credit profile was already under pressure due to lower auto sales and falling demand in key markets even prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The pandemic has amplified the pressure on TML's cash flows and will likely result in a prolonged period of weak credit metrics. We expect the company's adjusted EBITA margin to remain negative in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 (fiscal 2021), while its adjusted debt/EBITDA will stay above 10.0x," said Chaubal. TML's credit profile is more in line with a B2 rating. However, Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its parent Tata Sons Ltd in times of need results in a one-notch uplift of the CFR to B1.

Tata Sons and other Tata Group companies have been a supportive shareholder over the years as reflected in various equity injections including the most recent 927 million dollar equity infusion in October 2019, taking the Tata Group shareholding in TML (upon conversion of warrants) to about 46.4 per cent. TML's operations include its 100 per cent owned premium car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc as well as its commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) businesses in India, TML India.

Moody's said the rating action reflects the acute challenges faced by TML India from the Indian auto sector's slowing sales stemming from sluggish economic activity, weak liquidity, tight financing norms and poor consumer sentiment. Although TML commands 43 per cent market share in India's CV segment, Moody's expects around 25 per cent decline in its wholesale unit sales in fiscal 2021 on the back of 34 per cent decline in fiscal 2020. Such weak demand prospects put additional pressure on its credit profile as this segment has subsidised the loss-making PV operations for several years. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an important meeting on increasing the number of ICU beds in city hospitals on Friday, government officials said. The meeting will also be attended by Satyen...

India Post comes to aid of Odisha woman with doorstep cash withdrawal facility

India Post Payments Bank has come to the aid of the bedridden centenarian woman in Odisha by opening a bank account for doorstep cash withdrawal facility for her. This comes in the wake of reports that the woman, identified as Labhe Baghel ...

Karnataka CM's office shut after staff's kin tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas office-cum-residence here was shut for sanitisation on Friday after an employees relative tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, a woman staff working at Krishna, the office-cum-resi...

165 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 4,677

165 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,677, informed the state Health Department on Friday.Of these, the number of active cases stands at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020