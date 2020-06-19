Left Menu
Triumph Motorcycles launches new Tiger 900 in India at Rs 13.7-15.7 lakh

British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Friday said it has launched its all-new Tiger 900 in India priced between Rs 13.7 lakh and Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom) The model is powered by a fresh 900 cc triple engine besides new rider enhancing technology and an aggressive style.

Updated: 19-06-2020 13:48 IST
British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Friday said it has launched its all-new Tiger 900 in India priced between Rs 13.7 lakh and Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

The model is powered by a fresh 900 cc triple engine besides new rider enhancing technology and an aggressive style. Moreover, the new version is significantly lighter than its predecessors, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement. The 2020 model will be available in three variants in India – Tiger 900 GT priced at Rs 13. 7 lakh, Rally at Rs 14. 35 lakh and Rally Pro Rs 15.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), it added. Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said, "The three variants will cater to both on-road and hard-core off-roading enthusiasts along with those wanting a long distance touring motorcycle." He further said, "Triumph has been leading the premium adventure segment in the country and with the launch of the new Tigers we’re hoping to further strengthen our position in the market." The company said it is also offering over 65 accessories for Tiger 900 model for added comfort, protection and capability, plus new luggage - trekker kit and expedition kit.

