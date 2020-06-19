Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

Left Menu
The company's JV Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Adapalene gel USP, 0.3 per cent, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to the BSE. The approved product is a generic version of Galderma Laboratories LP's Differin gel in the same strength, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:58 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its joint venture has received nod from the US health regulator for generic Adapalene gel used for treatment of acne. The company's JV Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Adapalene gel USP, 0.3 per cent, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The approved product is a generic version of Galderma Laboratories LP's Differin gel in the same strength, it added.   According to IQVIA, Adapalene gel USP, 0.3 per cent, has an estimated market size of USD 34 million for twelve months ending March 2020, Alembic Pharma said. The product is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older, it added.

The company has a cumulative total of 123 ANDA approvals (110 final approvals and 13 tentative approvals) from USFDA, Alembic Pharma said.  Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 934.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.85 per cent over previous close..

