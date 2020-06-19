Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh University ranks amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 released by MHRD

Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research & professional practice, perception, campus placements, learning outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, Chandigarh University has barged into top 100 Engineering and top 60 Management Institutions of India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:29 IST
Chandigarh University ranks amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 released by MHRD
Chandigarh University performance in NIRF Rankings 2020 released by MHRD. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh, June 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research & professional practice, perception, campus placements, learning outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, Chandigarh University has barged into top 100 Engineering and top 60 Management Institutions of India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. CU has improved its ranking as compared to 2019 rankings and has registered an upward of 33 notches in Engineering while the university improved its ranking by 13 notches in the management category.

"Chandigarh University has registered improvement in all the parameters which are taken into consideration by MHRD while preparing the ranking of the elite institutions of the country in NIRF Ranking. Last year Chandigarh University ranked 117th in the Engineering domain but in 2020 rankings, CU has managed to improve its ranking by moving up 33 positions and registering 84th rank in the top 100 engineering universities and institutions ranking," said University Pro-Chancellor, Dr RS Bawa. In the engineering domain, Chandigarh University ranked 13th in all North India while it ranked 3rd in North India Private Engineering University rankings. In the management domain, Chandigarh University ranked 10th in all North India Management Institutions Ranking.

"Chandigarh University recorded jump in NIRF Ranking 2020 by showcasing an all-round improvement in its score, as it score 38.82 this year in comparison to 34.48 in 2019 in the engineering domain while the score in management also recorded jump from 41.86 in 2019 to 46.40 this year," said Dr Bawa. "We are working hard to deliver world-class academic learning to our students and the improvement in NIRF Rankings 2020 endorse that our team is working in the right direction," said Satnam Singh, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"Campus Placements to 6617 students in 2020 by 691 Companies and filing of more than 800 patents by our students and faculty are some of the key factors which have contributed to the significant improvement of Chandigarh University rankings in NIRF Ranking 2020 complied by MHRD, Government of India," Sandhu added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Thomson brand licensee Super Plastronics to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 years

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd SPPL, the licensee for French Electronics brand Thomson, on Friday said it would invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years to expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence in the consumer electro...

COVID-19 management in Delhi streamlined: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that the COVID-19 management in Delhi including health surveys, testing and cap on in-patient private hospital costs, has been streamlined under the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. As per d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020