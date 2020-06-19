Women should be encouraged to own tech solutions : Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said women should be encouraged to own technology solutions and that the skill development ministry has been advised to look at job opportunities in "non traditional" sectors for the female workforce. "The Skills Ministry has been advised to look at jobs beyond the non-traditional methodologies that we aspire women in," Irani said.

The minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles made the remarks at a webinar to launch a special campaign--'Empowering the Greater 50 per cent' by FICCI and its ladies organization FLO. Irani said this is an opportunity where the efforts of government and private sector can converge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore which will also empower women and provide financial assistance to the women associated with self-help groups, she said, adding that FICCI-FLO can look at this as an opportunity to collaborate. Irani further mentioned that quintessential shaping of the future of girls needs equal emphasis with an added focus on science and technology. She added that technology can be leveraged to create better opportunities for women.

"Increasing women's labor force participation by 10 percentage points could add USD 70 billion to India's GDP by 2025 – highest relative GDP growth of 18 per cent above business as usual," FICCI President Sangita Reddy said. "Women in entrepreneurship can generate transformational employment in India with 150-170 million job opportunities, which is more than 25 per cent of the new jobs required for the entire working age population by 2030," she added.