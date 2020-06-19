Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI doubles withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh for PMC Bank depositors

With the latest enhancement of withdrawal limit, the RBI said more than 84 per cent of the depositors of the PMC Bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:19 IST
RBI doubles withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh for PMC Bank depositors

In a relief to the depositors of the scam-hit PMC Bank, the RBI on Friday enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh to mitigate their difficulties during COVID pandemic but extended the regulatory restrictions on the cooperative bank by another six months till December 22. The new withdrawl limit of Rs 1 lakh per depositor is inclusive of the earlier withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 per depositor of the multi-state cooperative bank, according to an RBI release.

The RBI also enchanced withdrawal limits for depositors of four other cooperative banks under regulatory restrictions, including Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, Bengaluru, and Kolhapur-based Youth Development Cooperative Bank Limited, according to separate RBI releases. The Reserve Bank had placed regulatory curbs on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) Limited, Mumbai, on September 23, 2019, after finding out certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL. With the latest enhancement of withdrawal limit, the RBI said more than 84 per cent of the depositors of the PMC Bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance. As on 23 September, 2019 (date of imposition of RBI directions), total depositors of the bank were 9,15,775.

The withdrawal limit was last enhanced to Rs 50,000 per depositor on November 5, 2019. The restrictions were last extended upto June 22, 2020 in March. The RBI said it has been engaging with the stakeholders to explore the possibility of a resolution of the bank. However, the process has been affected due to the lockdown on account of COVID 19 and the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic. Further, the extent of the negative net worth of the bank, and the legal processes involved in recovery of bad debts also pose challenges/limitations in resolution of the bank, it said.

Nevertheless, consultation with various stake-holders and authorities for resolution of the bank is continuing, the RBI said while extendeing the restrictions for a further period of six months to take the process forward. The Reserve Bank also said it was closely monitoring the position and will continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors of the bank.

Regarding Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, the RBI said the withdrawal limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh per depositor, inclusive of Rs 35,000 allowed earlier. With the latest relaxation, more than 54 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, it added. In case of Kerala Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited, Kozhikode, the withdrawal limit has been increased to Rs 50,000 (inclusive of Rs 2,000), RBI said, and added now more than 89 per cent of the depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

The withdrawal limit in case of Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited Pathankot, has been increased to Rs 50,000, inclusive of Rs 25,000 earlier. Now, more than 79 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance. For the depositors of Kolhapur-based Youth Development Cooperative Bank Limited, the withdrawal limit increased to Rs 20,000 per depositor, inclusive of Rs 5,000 allowed earlier..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to get USD 1.5 billion international aid to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday signed agreements with three international financial institutions for USD 1.5 billion aid in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening the social sector in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present duri...

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here: Delhi govt after LG's guidelines on home isolation.

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here Delhi govt after LGs guidelines on home isolation....

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale even as calls on for boycott of Chinese items

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, even as calls for boycott of Chinese products continue amid Sino-India border tens...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone government bonds steady as little surprise from European Council

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday, reflecting no surprises from a European Council meeting focused on a proposed 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, with divisions on how it should be split between grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020