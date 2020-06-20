Yes Bank, Affordplan launch co-branded cashless card for heathcare needs '

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:17 IST
In addition, Yes Bank's wallet has also been integrated on Affordplan Swasth to enable wallet QR scan for making payments to merchant partners empanelled on the app. Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank has partnered with fintech startup Affordplan to launch a co-branded health card on Saturday to address healthcare needs. The co-branded healthcare card will enable families to plan and manage their finances for their healthcare needs, Yes Bank said in a release.

In addition, Yes Bank's wallet has also been integrated on Affordplan Swasth to enable wallet QR scan for making payments to merchant partners empanelled on the app. People will be able to get a goal-based savings projection chart for medical treatment based on treatment input, access healthcare services and treatments at a discounted price.

The co-branded card will have flexible recharge from Rs 100 up to a maximum balance of Rs 1 lakh. The programme has an inbuilt rewards platform, which provides wellness-related products and services in the form of rewards and incentives to customers. It is contactless and eliminates cash transactions for the safety of customers at hospitals and pharmacy stores, the bank said.

The partnership with Affordplan is a step towards enabling a connected but contactless healthcare payment system. As the country unlocks in phases, it becomes imperative to reimagine the possible and innovate to adapt to the new normal, said Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Yes Bank. Affordplan CEO Tejbir Singh said this is an initiative that has the power to become an agent of change to bring an equal opportunity for curative care to the marginalised and non-marginalised alike. "COVID has already exposed the financial hardships that a family goes through in times of medical emergencies and hence, the need for such a product is strongly reinforced," he said.

