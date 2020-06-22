Left Menu
TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

- Comfortable in the summer and still Environmental-friendly, ready for pre-order - • Newly introduced Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool made of cool feeling, biomass-based yarn provide premium comfort for hot summer season. These cool feeling fabric masks are knitted with biomass-based yarns, which lead to a comfortable usage of face masks even in humid summer season.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:25 IST
• These masks are the new products from Bio Face series, the washable and reusable face masks made of biomass-based PLA (polylactic acid) yarn. • The masks contain drastically less fossil fuel-based plastic compared to disposable masks, since they are washable and reusable for 30 times[1] and mostly made of biomass-based yarns including PLA.

• Also, when burned, these masks emit less CO2 compared to disposable masks since biomass-based yarns are considered as carbon neutral. TOKYO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM and Bioworks are pleased to announce that Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool are now ready for pre-ordering from worldwide locations. These cool feeling fabric masks are knitted with biomass-based yarns, which lead to a comfortable usage of face masks even in humid summer season. They could be washed and reused for around 30 times, which lead to reduction of single use plastic and CO2 emission.

"Despite the global mega trend to turn away from single use plastics, use of disposable masks has tremendously increased due to the current coronavirus pandemic. It is resulting in the increase of single use plastic waste," said Nobuyoshi Yamasaki, CEO of TBM. "We believe that instead of disposable masks, more reusable, environment-friendly masks will become the standard in the market. As summer begins, we added a cool feeling function to our Bio Face masks for premium comfort." [1] Based on Bioworks research. • Order / Contact Information For Purchase, please contact via contact form. https://tb-m.com/en/contact/ If interested, please contact Tomoya Nakamura (contact@tb-m.com) at TBM.

About TBM Co., Ltd. TBM is a company based in Japan specializing in developing, manufacturing and distributing LIMEX®, an innovative new material mainly made from limestone and inorganic materials.

https://tb-m.com/en/limex/ About Bioworks Corporation Bioworks is a subsidiary of TBM, based in Japan. Bioworks specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing Plax®, a 100% biomass-based bioplastic. https://bioworks.co.jp/en/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193580/Bio_Face_Cool.jpg PWR PWR

