Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEAI urges govt to change definition of 'Indian company'

"CEAI, the apex body of consulting engineering professionals in the country, has urged the government to immediately change the definition of Indian company in the Companies Act to make the country Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said CEAI President Amitabha Ghoshal. As per the Companies Act, presently any company registered in India and paying taxes is considered an Indian entity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:13 IST
CEAI urges govt to change definition of 'Indian company'

Consulting Engineers' apex body CEAI on Monday urged the government to change the definition of Indian company wherein Indian nationals should have at least 51 per cent stake. Presently, any company registered in India and paying tax is considered Indian, Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) said in a statement.

There is need to change the definition of Indian company under the Companies Act by making it mandatory to have a minimum 51 per cent shareholding by Indian nationals or entities, it added. "CEAI, the apex body of consulting engineering professionals in the country, has urged the government to immediately change the definition of Indian company in the Companies Act to make the country Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said CEAI President Amitabha Ghoshal.

As per the Companies Act, presently any company registered in India and paying taxes is considered an Indian entity. This provision allows foreign companies to register themselves in India, pay taxes and carry the profits home, the statement said. "While it is okay for them to operate as subsidiaries, the current definition allows such companies to enjoy all benefits provided to Indian companies, especially the MSMEs,” K K Kapila, former CEAI president said. Mumbai’s Transport and Infrastructure Development Authority (MMRDA) recently cancelled the bidding process for design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 10 monorail rakes due to the reason that both the bids it had received were only Chinese manufacturers, the statement said.

It apprehended that these manufacturers can set up a wholly owned subsidiary and based on the current definition, be an “Indian Company” and again enter the bidding process. “Therefore, the immediate need is that the definition of Indian Company is modified to reflect its Indian status by having a minimum of 51 per cent shareholding by Indian nationals or entities,” Kapila argued.

According to the statement, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign and vision will truly come into spirit where the real Indian companies - Indian owned companies - are able to manufacture, provide services and avail the various benefits extended by the government, including those for MSMEs. MSME benefits must be restricted to truly ‘Indian owned companies’ and not all Indian Companies, as the definition and provisions stand today, Kapila said. CEAI represents the Indian Engineering Consultancy professional at the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). Its membership comprises practicing consultants, private and public sector firms engaged in the entire range of engineering consultancy services. It has 300 members..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian musicians perform in fishing boats to beat coronavirus blues

Blues musicians in this lakeside town have come up with a novel way to please music lovers despite coronavirus restrictions - playing from borrowed fishing boats to people on shore.They loaded their guitars, harmonicas, microphones and batt...

Life Care fired staffer who revealed nursing home nightmare to Reuters

A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus, and a botched management r...

Indian smartphone makers feel anti-Chinese sentiments unlikely to work in their favour

Indian smartphone makers are not too hopeful over prospects of a reversal in fortunes due to the current anti-Chinese sentiments triggered by the Sino- India border tension, insisting that low-cost funding is the need of the hour to take on...

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros 1.12 million in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020