Vedanta’s Nand Ghar project rolls out e-learning modules for children in UP, Raj, Odisha villages

Vedanta on Monday said its flagship project 'Nand Ghar' has rolled out e-learning modules for home-schooling through WhatsApp groups across villages of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. The e-learning modules consist of stories, games, rhymes, home-based activities, moral science lessons and more for children below six years of age. Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Government of Rajasthan issued an order to roll out Nand Ghar e-content along with UNICEF e-content for children of all 60,000 plus Anganwadi centres reaching out to more than 12 lakh children in the state.

"Amid the pandemic, with curtailed classroom education, e-learning has come to the forefront across the world," K K Pathak, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Rajasthan, said. At a juncture of a changing era, this initiative has proved to be a game changer. It has opened a window of possibility, wherein education is being made available and accessible to every child in around thousands of villages, Pathak said.

"The spread of COVID-19 pandemic leading to closure of schools and colleges has affected billions of children and youth worldwide. The higher income families have access to technology and internet, however it is the lower income families that are bearing the brunt of the unprecedented pandemic. With the Anganwadi centres closed at this point, the need for uninterrupted education of children remains our priority," Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources said. Thus, with the objective that no child is bereft of education, Nand Ghar has launched its e-learning modules through mobile phones reaching all Nand Ghar villages, he said.

This is a step to bridge the gap and make sure that digital self-learning becomes an unlimited resource to all, he added. The Nand Ghars are equipped with televisions for e-learning, solar panels for reliable power, safe drinking water, clean toilets and have emerged as an ideal model for replication in other parts of the country. The project aims to transform lives of 8.5 crore children through 14 lakh Anganwadis across the country.

The core services provided at Nand Ghars are pre-school education to children (3-6 years) through e-learning, nutrition through pre-packed hot cooked meals to children, pregnant and lactating women, healthcare through mobile health van and support to community health centre, women empowerment through skill, credit linkage and entrepreneurship development..