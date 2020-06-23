Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the company's Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh, where it had resumed manufacturing operations from mid-June following all government regulations and company's safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention, HCIL said in a statement.

"The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director Rajesh Goel said. He said the company has received encouraging response to the car in the pre-launch phase despite the currently prevailing market challenges.

The car will be available in two variants including a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a refined 1.5-litre diesel engine compliant with BS-VI emission norms, it added..