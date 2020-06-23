Left Menu
Indigenous aviation weather monitoring system at BIAL

In addition, the international airport installed four drishti transmissometers also developed by NAL along with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to measure the runway visibility range (RVR). The KIA has the honour of having NALs 50th drishti transmissometer on the runway, the release said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:02 IST
An indigenously-developed aviation weather monitoring system has been installed on the new runway of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), claimed it is the first airport in the country to install such a system, a press release said here on Tuesday.

The system, developed by city-based CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), is at both ends of the runway. In addition, the international airport installed four drishti transmissometers also developed by NAL along with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to measure the runway visibility range (RVR).

The KIA has the honour of having NALs 50th drishti transmissometer on the runway, the release said. With this, the KIA has a total of six made-in-India RVRs at both runways.

The drishti transmissometer is acclaimed for precise reporting, helping pilots with an accurate runway visual range. "At BIAL, we are proud to take the lead in adopting this indigenous technology, which is critical for airport operations. The technology will enable seamless operations at the airport, the release quoted MD and CEO of BIAL Hari Marar as saying.

