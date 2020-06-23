Larsen & Toubro shares jump nearly 7 pc on winning large contracts

Left Menu
Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said it has secured large contracts for its various businesses. On the NSE, it surged 6.62 per cent to settle at Rs 967.60. In terms of volume, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.45 crore on the NSE.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said it has secured large contracts for its various businesses. On the BSE, the stock rose 6.68 per cent to close at Rs 967.85. During the day, it surged 6.93 per cent to Rs 970.20.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex chart. On the NSE, it surged 6.62 per cent to settle at Rs 967.60.

In terms of volume, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.45 crore on the NSE. A large contract, as per the company's specification, is between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses...The Transportation Infrastructure business has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to construct Packages 11 and 22 of the Delhi Vadodara Expressway," the company said in a statement..

