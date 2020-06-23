Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio Platforms' bull-case value seen at USD 110 bn by FY22 on ARPU growth: BofA Securities

After Facebook's 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), nine PE firms bought 15 per cent stake in JPL valuing it at USD 66 billion. "In our JPL bull-case valuation, when we model FY22 cellular ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs 200 (current Rs 131), good traction in broadband/enterprise offerings and a few of Jio's apps gaining scale, we estimate a value of USD 110 billion, implying significant upside potential," BofA Securities said in its latest note.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:03 IST
Jio Platforms' bull-case value seen at USD 110 bn by FY22 on ARPU growth: BofA Securities

A combination of factors, including a rise in realisation per user, good traction in broadband and enterprise offerings and its apps gaining scale, could drive Jio Platforms' "bull-case" valuation to USD 110 billion over coming years, BofA Securities said on Tuesday. After Facebook's 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), nine PE firms bought 15 per cent stake in JPL valuing it at USD 66 billion.

"In our JPL bull-case valuation, when we model FY22 cellular ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs 200 (current Rs 131), good traction in broadband/enterprise offerings and a few of Jio's apps gaining scale, we estimate a value of USD 110 billion, implying significant upside potential," BofA Securities said in its latest note. Connectivity business (that is mobile, broadband, and enterprise) will be the driver for the next five years, and after which, it will be services (ad, app subsciption, internet of things), it said.

"Partnerships with Microsoft, FB should help JPL offer best tech offerings to users/SMEs. Debt concern is behind us with RIL raising USD 21 billion in less than 2 months (higher than the entire tech start-up industry raised in 2019)," it said. Outlining a "bull-case" scenario, the report said it expects Jio's ARPU to stabilise to Rs 250 (and not Rs 300) in the long run as it expects Jio to earn incremental revenues via ads and app subscriptions, among others.

Further, with cellular investments behind, Jio is focusing on broadband roll-out and targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) where it could offer bundled pack with Microsoft. "Given Jio's focus on making services affordable, we estimate subscription to Jio's apps -- mainly entertainment (content/music/games), ed-tech and health-tech to be Rs 55-65/month vs industry norm of Rs 100-150. This might lead to better uptake of paid subs and we estimate Jio apps to contribute to USD 9.5 billion value," it said.

Digital ads is also another revenue opportunity given its access eventually to 500 million mobiles, 20 million broadband users, it said adding, "We model a modest market share of 6 per cent by FY22." PTI MBI HRS.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

SBI branch in Meghalaya closed after employee tests COVID-19 positive

A branch of the State Bank of India SBI in Meghalayas Ri-Bhoi district was on Tuesday ordered to shutdown its operation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, state Health minister A L Hek said. The SBI employee, a resident of Assa...

CWC urges Centre to cap COVID-19 treatment expenses in private hospitals

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief for those paying exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals by capping the prices. CWC conducted a meeting via video conferencing....

Murugappa Group records 2.8% rise in FY20 PAT at Rs 2,946 Cr

Chennai, June 23 PTI The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore. The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turno...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020