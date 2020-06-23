US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of business activity dataReuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the trade deal with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for U.S. surveys due later.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.43 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 26,159.39.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.84 points, or 0.67%, at 3,138.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 74.35 points, or 0.74%, to 10,130.83 at the opening bell.
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record close, confirms bull market on economic recovery hopes
US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record, confirms bull market on economic recovery hopes
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises to record again on economic recovery hopes
US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record close, confirms bull market on economic recovery hopes
US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits new record on swift economic recovery hopes