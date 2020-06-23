Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro bags infrastructure modernisation, digital transformation contract from E.ON

The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their data centre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations, it added. Marcus Schaper, chief digital and technology officer at E.ON SE, said cloud transformation is a key element of its digital transformation journey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:47 IST
Wipro bags infrastructure modernisation, digital transformation contract from E.ON
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Wipro will transform E.ON's legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation platform, according to a statement. The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their data centre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations, it added.

Marcus Schaper, chief digital and technology officer at E.ON SE, said cloud transformation is a key element of its digital transformation journey. "We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently," Schaper added.

Wipro's hybrid cloud hosting strategy, powered by AI, will provide an impetus to E.ON's business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions, said N S Bala, president and global head (energy, natural resources, utilities and construction) at Wipro.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Trial requested for 9 suspects in France's 2016 truck attack

Frances counter-terrorism prosecutors made a formal request Tuesday for nine suspects to face trial in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead. In a statement following the end of a judicial inves...

NFL-Lions owner Firestone Ford steps down, daughter takes over

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp. Firestone F...

Democrats say U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty may be illegal

Senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday accused President Donald Trumps administration of violating the law when it declared his intention last month to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty.In a letter to Secretary of State ...

CAF personnel injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Forces CAF personnel was injured in a remote-controlled IED blast followed by firing from Naxals in Narayanpur district on Tuesday. The blast and exchange of fire occurred at around 3 pm between Orchha and Dhanora.The e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020