Wipro bags infrastructure modernisation, digital transformation contract from E.ON

IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Wipro will transform E.ON's legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation platform, according to a statement. The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their data centre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations, it added.

Marcus Schaper, chief digital and technology officer at E.ON SE, said cloud transformation is a key element of its digital transformation journey. "We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently," Schaper added.

Wipro's hybrid cloud hosting strategy, powered by AI, will provide an impetus to E.ON's business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions, said N S Bala, president and global head (energy, natural resources, utilities and construction) at Wipro.