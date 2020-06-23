Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank net loss narrows to Rs 2,503 cr in Mar quarter

Its provisioning for bad loans and contingencies in April-March 2020 fell to Rs 3,501.69 crore, compared with Rs 5,766.15 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year 2019-20, Union Bank posted a standalone net loss of Rs 2,897.78 crore, down as compared with a loss of Rs 2,947.45 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:30 IST
Union Bank net loss narrows to Rs 2,503 cr in Mar quarter

State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 2,503.18 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,369.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, there was a net profit of Rs 574.58 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20.

Standalone income during the March 2020 quarter rose to Rs 11,306.99 crore from Rs 9,621.01 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Its provisioning for bad loans and contingencies in April-March 2020 fell to Rs 3,501.69 crore, compared with Rs 5,766.15 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2019-20, Union Bank posted a standalone net loss of Rs 2,897.78 crore, down as compared with a loss of Rs 2,947.45 crore a year ago. Income during the year, however, rose to Rs 42,491.91 crore from Rs 38,540.61 crore in the previous financial year.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 14.15 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, from 14.98 per cent by the end of March 2019. In absolute value, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 49,085.30 crore by the end of 2019-20, against Rs 48,729.15 crore a year ago.

Net NPAs fell to 5.49 per cent (Rs 17,303.14 crore) from 6.85 per cent (Rs 20,332.42 crore). The amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of lndia was effective April 1, 2020.

"Accordingly, the bank, as a prudential measure, has made harmonisation provisioning in its books of accounts for the position as on March 31, 2020, with regard to impact of divergence in asset classification across Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank as per extant norms," it said. The lender added that it has made an additional harmonisation provision for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, amounting to Rs 2,509.98 crore and the same is disclosed as exceptional items in the financial results.

With the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, Union Bank has become the fifth-largest public sector bank in the country and has an enhanced business mix having a total business of Rs 15 lakh crore and 120 million customer base. Its gross advances stood at around Rs 6.50 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

Union Bank's shares on Tuesday closed 9.77 per cent higher at Rs 35.95 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020