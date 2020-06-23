Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme to hire 7,500 people in India by year-end, outlines IoT expansion strategy

It currently has 1,800 members as part of its sales team. Sheth said the company will soon start manufacturing some of its IoT products in India as part of its 'Make in India' efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:52 IST
Realme to hire 7,500 people in India by year-end, outlines IoT expansion strategy

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday said it will hire 7,500 people in India by the end of the year, and will add a slew of IoT (Internet of Things) products like smart toothbrush, sweeping machine and smart locks as it expands its product portfolio in the country. The company, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung in India, outlined its '1+4+N' product strategy, saying it will help Realme further enhance its smartphone and IoT product portfolios.

The core smartphone business will be the main centre of Realme's ecosystem, along with smart hubs (Smart TV, Smart Earphone, Smart Watch and Smart Speaker) and IoT products (in-car chargers, backpacks, luggage cases, to smart home gadgets), Realme Vice-President and India CEO Madhav Sheth said in a statement. He added that the company will very soon introduce products in the smart speaker category, along with smart watches, high-end TVs and smart headphones catering to budget to premium price segments.

"Amidst all of this, our focus has never been changed. We plan to increase our local workforce strength (at the facility) to 10,000 in India, by the end of this year," he said. The number currently stands at about 7,500 staff.

Besides, the company is also expanding its distribution channels to tier-IV and V towns, and will hire more than 5,000 sales team members. It currently has 1,800 members as part of its sales team.

Sheth said the company will soon start manufacturing some of its IoT products in India as part of its 'Make in India' efforts. "We are also investing in a complete production line to build TV products and to set up high-end SMT (surface-mount technology) lines for TV motherboards, which is a real leap in terms of local manufacturing and a real challenge that many other leading brands haven't been able to take till date," he said.

A number of smartphone players have expanded their portfolio to include products like smart TVs, power banks, earphones and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds to tap into the growing demand for tech products in the country..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020