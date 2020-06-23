Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'sthan offering conducive environment to set up new industries: Minister

Meena said that it is the result of the foresightedness of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the Rajasthan government made policy decisions and simplified procedures to speed up industrial investment in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:12 IST
R'sthan offering conducive environment to set up new industries: Minister

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday said the state government has facilitated a conducive environment, comprising relaxed norms and more facilities, for setting up new industries amid the coronavirus crisis. Meena said that it is the result of the foresightedness of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the Rajasthan government made policy decisions and simplified procedures to speed up industrial investment in the state.  Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said that as per the interim report of the Task Force constituted by the state government, the establishment of large industries along with MSMEs will be made easier and permissions would be given in stipulated time period.

The report has several important suggestions like setting up the industry to produce, increase the ambit of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme and make the electricity rates reasonable, he added. Agarwal said the state government is serious about promoting domestic and foreign investment in the state and for this, constant communication is being made with foreign investors.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020