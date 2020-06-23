Quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass to be effective from Mar 2021

Left Menu
"This Order may be called the Flat Transparent Sheet Glass (Quality Control) (Amendment) Order, 2020," it said in a notification. These norms are issued with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:07 IST
The quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass will be effective from March 1, 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Tuesday. The quality norms were to come into force from August 17 this year. "This Order may be called the Flat Transparent Sheet Glass (Quality Control) (Amendment) Order, 2020," it said in a notification.

These norms are issued with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. As per the notification, first issued in February, flat transparent sheet glass would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The item cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. Similarly, the DPIIT has also extended the date for implementation of the orders for other products - Transparent Float Glass (from July 2020 to January 2021), Domestic Pressure Cooker (from August 2020 to February 2021), and Safety Glass ( from September 16, 2020 to April 2021).

The move assumes significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of non-essential and low quality items from countries like China..

