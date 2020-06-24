Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki rolls out loyalty rewards programme for customers

It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits," MSI MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. The program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country and the rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with the company's driving schools, he added.

Maruti Suzuki rolls out loyalty rewards programme for customers

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has launched a loyalty rewards program for its customers. The loyalty programme – Maruti Suzuki Rewards- will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets, MSI said in a statement.

Under the programme, customers would get a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals, and several other association benefits with the company, it added. "This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits," MSI MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country and the rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with the company's driving schools, he added. Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum.  They will also be rewarded with badges, which will make customer's interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers, the automaker said.

The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer's registered mobile number, it added..

