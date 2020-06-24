Ramky Enviro Engineers launches solid waste management plant

Hyderabad, June 24 (PTI): Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a city-based comprehensive environment management services provider, on Wednesday launched Chhattisgarhs largest solid waste management plant which can manage 700 tonnes of waste per day in Raipur. Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Bhagel inaugurated the plant through through video-conferencing, a press release from REEL said.

Under a 15-year contract between the Municipal Corporation of Raipur and Delhi MSW Solution Limited (a Ramky company), the treatment plant, spread across 67 acres, was set up in Sakri, a district, 15 km north of Raipur city. The company has also built a processing plant and scientific landfill at the location and Ramky is currently operating on PPP (PublicPrivate Partnership) model.

The total projectcost is Rs 197 crore, of which Rs 127 crore has been used in setting up the processing plant, the release esaid. Joint Managing DirectorofREEL Massood Mallick said, We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of Ramkys largest plant in the state of Chhattisgarh that has the capacity of managing 700-1,000 tonnes of waste per day.

This facility marks as a milestone in the progress of Chhattisgarh as it holds the potential to be the states first waste-to-power generation plant. Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said, We are delighted to have witnessed the inauguration of Chhattisgarhs largest solid waste management plant particularly when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and its impact on human health plus the economy is intensifying with every passing day." Companies like Ramky Enviro play a key role in ensuring maximum hygiene, he added.

