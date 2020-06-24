Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Kinetic Green ties up with DIAT to manufacture nano tech-based disinfectant

With an expected six-month shelf life of the spray, the formulation is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces and areas such as flooring, railings, large office and hospital spaces, chairs and tables, cars, medical instruments, elevator buttons, doorknobs, corridors, rooms, and even clothes, the company said. "We are proud to be associated with the reputed Defence Institute of Advanced Technology to offer a 'nano technology-assisted formulation' that has abilities to neutralise the virus when it comes in contact with this formulation layer," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:29 IST
COVID-19: Kinetic Green ties up with DIAT to manufacture nano tech-based disinfectant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) for manufacturing and marketing of a nano technology-based disinfectant, developed by the latter, to combat the spread of COVID-19. Under the transfer of technology agreement, Kinetic Green will manufacture and market advanced nanotechnology-based disinfectant, 'Kinetic Ananya', which is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces by neutralising microbes including viruses, bacteria and fungi, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd said in a release.

Designed and developed by DIAT to destroy any kind of virus, including coronavirus, the disinfectant is water-based biodegradable formulation that is effective for 24 hours and adheres to fabric, plastic and metallic objects, and its toxicity to humans is negligible, the company claimed in the release. With an expected six-month shelf life of the spray, the formulation is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces and areas such as flooring, railings, large office and hospital spaces, chairs and tables, cars, medical instruments, elevator buttons, doorknobs, corridors, rooms, and even clothes, the company said.

"We are proud to be associated with the reputed Defence Institute of Advanced Technology to offer a 'nano technology-assisted formulation' that has abilities to neutralise the virus when it comes in contact with this formulation layer," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions. Motwani added that Kinetic Green aims to provide an end-to-end effective community sanitisation solutions to ensure a clean, green, and virus-free environment. "Ananya is also an effort in that direction." The formulation has the ability to neutralise the outer protein of the virus and the silver nanoparticles have the ability to rupture the membrane of the virus, thereby making it ineffective, the company said.

It can be used in the company's already launched e-foggers and e-sprayers, she said. In April, the Pune-based e-vehicle maker company had introduced three offerings, including e-fogger and e-sprayer range, for disinfecting outdoor areas and residential townships; as well as a portable UV sanitiser, suitable for disinfecting indoor areas like hospital rooms, offices, among others.

"It gives us immense pleasure to get associated with Kinetic Green. The solution Ananya has been developed by synthesising silver nanoparticles and drug molecules. Before making it official, the properties of this material have been tested by two methods — nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and infrared spectroscopy. We are 100 per cent confident in saying that this solution is effective as well as biodegradable," Sangeeta Kale, professor of physics and dean at DIAT, said. Through this partnership with Kinetic Green, DIAT is looking forward to benefiting the maximum population with its eco-friendly and cost-effective solution, she added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US virus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Joh...

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers till Aug 31

Telecom infra company Bharti Infratel on Wednesday decided to push the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. The move comes at a time when the Supreme Court ...

Belgium to reopen pools, cinemas, theme parks from July 1

Belgium will further ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on July 1, allowing swimming pools, theme parks and party venues to reopen, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday, although social distancing measures will remain.Belgians...

Reducing COVID-19 deaths in Thane a priority: new civic chief

Ensuring availability of beds in hospitals and bringing down COVID-19 fatalities in Thane will be the priorities for newly-appointed municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma who took charge on Wednesday. Sharma, who replaced Vijay Singhal as civ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020