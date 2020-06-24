Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floor price removal will lead to inventory loss of Rs 400 cr for REC-based projects :Icra

The recent order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce the forbearance prices and remove the floor price for renewable energy certificate (REC) will result in an inventory loss of nearly Rs 400 crore for existing REC-based projects, says Icra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:22 IST
Floor price removal will lead to inventory loss of Rs 400 cr for REC-based projects :Icra

The recent order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce the forbearance prices and remove the floor price for renewable energy certificate (REC) will result in an inventory loss of nearly Rs 400 crore for existing REC-based projects, says Icra. The forbearance price is the ceiling or maximum price determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) within which RECs can be dealt in the power exchanges.  The floor price, on the other hand, is determined based on the difference between the project viability requirement and average power purchase cost determined for different renewable energy technologies across states.  In its order dated June 17, the commission removed the floor price for RECs against the prevailing floor price of Rs 1,000 and reduced the forbearance price to Rs 1,000 per REC from Rs 2,400 for solar RECs and from Rs 3,000 per REC for non-solar RECs, citing the significant reduction in wind and solar power tariffs over the past three years.  The revised prices are effective from July 1, 2020 and valid till June 30, 2021. The last such price revision was undertaken in March 2017.  "The removal of the floor price and revision of the forbearance prices of RECs without extending the vintage multiplier would lead to inventory losses for existing REC based projects, with estimated inventory loss of Rs 400 crore,"  Group Head and Senior Vice President,  Sabyasachi Majumdar said.

On the other hand, the reduction in prices is a positive for the obligated entities such as distribution utilities and captive industrial users, who meet their renewable purchase obligation(RPO) targets through RECs as it is likely to improve the RPO compliance by the obligated entities, he added. RECs remain an important instrument to enable the distribution utilities and captive users without access to renewable sources meet their RPO targets.

"The annual savings from the REC price revision for the obligated entities is estimated to be at least Rs 700 crore, based on the average traded price and volumes traded in FY2020 and considering that the RECs would trade at prices closer to the revised forbearance price. The savings would be higher, if the prices on the exchange remain lower than the forbearance price," Icra noted. The demand for RECs has improved since November 2017, with the improved compliance of RPO norms by discoms, given the government focus on improving the share of renewables in overall generation and increased regulatory focus on compliance towards RPO norms, as well as regular downward revision in floor and cap prices of RECs by CERC. PTI PSK   ANU ANU

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...

UPDATE 2-Mexican president says Trump meeting likely in July, urges Canada to join

Mexicos president said on Wednesday it is very probable he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in July to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020