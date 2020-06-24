Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank stocks under selling pressure; IndusInd, ICICI Bank worst hit    

Bank stocks on Wednesday plunged up to over 7 per cent on emergence of profit-booking, and played crucial role in dragging the broader market lower.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:39 IST
Bank stocks under selling pressure; IndusInd, ICICI Bank worst hit    
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bank stocks on Wednesday plunged up to over 7 per cent on emergence of profit-booking, and played crucial role in dragging the broader market lower. IndusInd Bank, which was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanked 7.43 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of ICICI Bank plunged 7.35 per cent, Federal Bank declined 5.76 per cent, Axis Bank fell 4.30 per cent, SBI dipped 4.08 per cent, City Union Bank fell 3.57 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 3.17 per cent lower, HDFC Bank dipped 0.81 per cent and RBL Bank declined 0.61 per cent. "Profit-booking was seen in Bank Nifty which rallied 11 per cent so far this month," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.

The BSE bankex index tumbled 4.08 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened on a strong note, came under heavy selling pressure in afternoon trade. It finally closed at 34,868.98, down 561.45 points, or 1.58 per cent.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

Kosovos president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovos 1998-99 ...

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020