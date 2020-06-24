Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport: Kant

Emissions from transport have grown faster than those from any other sector over the past 30 years and climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonizing transport, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. He made the remarks during the virtual launch of the 'Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies (DTEE)' project in India.

Kant said the project assumes more significance in the present scenario of COVID-19 as there will be a shift from public transport in the coming years. "Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonizing transport. Globally, transport emits around 23 per cent of the energy-related CO2 that feeds global warming," he said. "Without immediate action, its share could reach 40 per cent by 2030. Transport emissions have grown faster than those of any other sector over the past 30 years," Kant added. Noting that air pollution is a serious challenge in India, he said the transport sector is a significant factor in the nation's air quality problems. Total vehicle sales (including motorcycles) increased from about 10 million in 2007 to over 30 million in 2019, and the total number of vehicles on the road is expected to nearly double to about 200 million by 2030, he said adding, "this presents a big challenge in terms of emissions." The Niti Aayog CEO noted that decarbonization of the transport sector would create a cleaner, healthier, and more affordable future for everyone. The DTEE project would help India translate its climate ambitions into actions, he said. Kant also noted that India is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the 4th largest car manufacturer in the world. India's transport sector, with the fourth-largest rail network in the world and the third-largest global aviation market, presents a huge opportunity, but also challenges in terms of emissions, he said. Also participating at the event, International Transport Forum (ITF) Secretary General Young Tae KIM said digitization, connectivity, safety & security, universal access, and decarbonization are 5 pillars that are dealt with during ITF's collaboration with member countries. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said public transport is facing a major challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There is a huge growth in the number of registration of vehicles, outnumbering even the population growth, which can prove dangerous for the environment," he added.