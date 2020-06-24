Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Blackstone raised USD 300 million (Rs 2,270 crore) by selling shares/units in the REIT to institutional investors through block deals at Rs 341 per share, sources said. According to a regulatory filing, Blackstone group sold and transferred 6,71,13,600 units (aggregating 8.70 per cent of the total outstanding units of the Embassy Office Parks REIT) through a bulk trade on exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:44 IST
Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million (about Rs 2,270 crore) by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment, sources said. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 million (around Rs 1,950 crore), but increased the size of its offer on account of increased demand from institutional investors.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), was launched last year by realty firm Embassy group and Blackstone to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The REIT is listed on the stock exchanges. Blackstone raised USD 300 million (Rs 2,270 crore) by selling shares/units in the REIT to institutional investors through block deals at Rs 341 per share, sources said.

According to a regulatory filing, Blackstone group sold and transferred 6,71,13,600 units (aggregating 8.70 per cent of the total outstanding units of the Embassy Office Parks REIT) through a bulk trade on exchanges. Post this deal, Blackstone's stake will come down to around 46.61 per cent from 55.3 per cent shareholding earlier.

Sources said the demand was to the tune of USD 500 million (nearly Rs 3,800 crore) from both current REIT holders and new institutional investors. According to bulk deal data updated with the BSE later in the evening, Blackstone sold over 3.3 crore shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT.

The shares were offloaded through its entities -- India Alternate Property Ltd, BRE/Mauritius Investment and SG Indian  Holdings (NQ) Co I Pte Ltd. Shares were sold at an average price of Rs 341, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,125 crore.

The stocks were picked up by American Balanced Fund, Signature High Income Fund and Nomura India, data showed. Earlier sources said that Capital Group, CI Funds, ICICI Prudential have increased their holding in the REIT.

New global institutional investors such as Brookfield, Nomura Asset Management, Norges Bank and Pru Sec bought shares, they added. Blackstone, which has deployed over USD 8 billion in the Indian commercial real estate space, will continue to hold the majority stake in Embassy REIT. Embassy group has around 15 per cent stake.

"This transaction helps diversify institutional ownership and improve liquidity. We remain the largest shareholder of Embassy REIT and are quite optimistic about its future, Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray said in a statement. "We continue to be big believers in India and its potential. We have significant confidence in the office sector and Embassy REIT given growing demand from domestic and global companies for Indian talent, particularly in technology hubs like Bangalore," he added.

Embassy REIT spokesperson said the reported transaction significantly increases Embassy REIT's public float, enhances liquidity and diversifies investor base.  "The participation from global investors demonstrates the continuing appeal of the REIT product to existing and new investors as well as the strength and resilience of our business. Blackstone continues to be the single largest investor underlining their commitment to the Embassy REIT," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Embassy Office Parks REIT distributed Rs 531.67 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended March and nearly Rs 1,900 crore for the entire last fiscal.

The revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY20 grew year-on-year by 8 per cent to Rs 543.4 crore. For the full last fiscal, it rose 14 per cent to Rs 2,144.9 crore. Net operating income for the fourth quarter grew by 10 per cent to Rs 461.8 crore. For the full 2019-20 fiscal, it grew by 15 per cent to Rs 1,817 crore.

Since Embassy REIT listed in April 2019, the company has delivered a total return of 25 per cent. Embassy REIT comprises 26.2 million square feet of completed and operational commercial properties across India.

With approximately 7.1 million square feet of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans 33.3 million square feet across seven Grade A office parks and four city-centre office buildings in India's best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR)..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Segway to stop production of iconic two-wheeler personal vehicle

Segway Inc is ending production of its two-wheeled personal transporter vehicle that gained popularity among tourists and some police forces, but found itself embroiled in mishaps with famous personalities. Launched nearly two decades ago, ...

INTERVIEW -Filmmaker uses face swaps to make Chechnya ‘gay purge’ movie

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. director, who posed as a tourist to document a crackdown on LGBT people in Chechnya, said on Wednesday he hoped his film using digital face swaps to conceal identities wou...

COVID-19: Delhi chief secy tells govt depts to bring services online

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed all departments to bring their services online, saying it is necessary to put in place a system that would allow citizens to access government services during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials sai...

Pak to continue in FATF's 'Grey List' for failing to check funding to LeT, JeM

The global terror financing watchdog, FATF, on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the Grey List as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, officials said. The decision was taken at the Financial Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020