Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zero-budgeting approach announced to cut spending on programmes

The Minister also said that tax measures of R40 billion over the next four years will also be required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:15 IST
Zero-budgeting approach announced to cut spending on programmes
Mboweni said the government would use the upcoming MTEF to pilot the approach. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced a zero-budgeting approach that will see government cutting spending on programmes it can no longer afford.

Mboweni said this when he tabled the Supplementary Budget Review at the National Assembly on Wednesday. The budget was necessitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the government would spend R500 billion to support the economy's resuscitation following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.

He said Cabinet, under the leadership and guidance of President Ramaphosa, will narrow the deficit and stabilise the debt at 87.4% of GDP by 2023/24.

"The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework process will be guided by the principles of zero‐based budgeting which will be applied as a series of overlapping evaluation exercises targeted at large programmes.

"Our current system of Public Expenditure Reviews is a step towards zero‐based budgeting. This means that we will try to reduce all expenditure that we thought we can no longer afford. After all, we are not as rich as we were ten years ago," he said.

Mboweni said the government would use the upcoming MTEF to pilot the approach.

"In the review accompanying this budget, we set out our initial proposed fiscal path for the period ahead. We need to find spending adjustments of about R230 billion over the next two years."

The Minister also said that tax measures of R40 billion over the next four years will also be required.

Government will announce details to these tax proposals in the 2021 Budget.

"Government will also be allocating R3 billion to recapitalise the Land Bank. This Bank holds 29% of South Africa's agricultural debt. The National Treasury is supporting the Land Bank to find a solution to its default and craft a long‐term restructuring plan."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020