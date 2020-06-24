Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer settles bulk of Roundup cancer lawsuits for up to $10.9 billion

Bayer said in February it did not need to write down Monsanto's value in its books if it has to spend $10 billion on a settlement, reflecting the average analyst estimate at the time. The company, whose management in April regained shareholder support for its handling of the litigation, has denied claims that Roundup or its active ingredient glyphosate causes cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown the product is safe for human use.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:37 IST
Bayer settles bulk of Roundup cancer lawsuits for up to $10.9 billion
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bayer AG agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weed killer Roundup caused cancer after more than a year of talks, resolving litigation that has pummeled the company's share price. The German drugs and pesticides maker has come to terms with about 75% of the 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall, it said in a statement on Wednesday of the deal to end legal disputes it inherited with its $63 billion takeovers of Monsanto in 2018.

The settled cases over Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers account for about 95% of those currently set for trial, it added. "The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

The company said it will make a payment of $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to resolve the current Roundup litigation - including an allowance expected to cover unresolved claims - and $1.25 billion to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation. Ken Feinberg, who was appointed settlement mediator by a federal judge more than a year ago, said that while nearly 25,000 claims remained unsettled there will be no more trials as cases settle in coming months.

"Bayer wisely decided to settle the litigation rather than roll the dice in American court," said Feinberg, who has mediated other high-profile disputes, including over the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal. Bayer said in February it did not need to write down Monsanto's value in its books if it has to spend $10 billion on a settlement, reflecting the average analyst estimate at the time.

The company, whose management in April regained shareholder support for its handling of the litigation, has denied claims that Roundup or its active ingredient glyphosate causes cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown the product is safe for human use. Bayer said it expects to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and intends to keep its dividend policy.

Monsanto began selling Roundup in 1974, and while the formulation is no longer patent protected, Roundup remains widely available. Bayer will continue selling Roundup and will not add a cancer warning label to the product, a company spokesman said.

Bayer has repeatedly said Roundup is safe and important to farmers who use the herbicide in combination with the company's genetically modified seeds.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

Tackling a lower-profile issue for the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with eff...

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Americans are unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 European countries for business or tourism when the continent begins next week to open its borders to the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps ban on ...

Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each c...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020