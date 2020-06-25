Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus-CEO

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship plant in the United States or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the third-largest semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, could install new equipment to take advantage of 30% to 40% of floor space that is currently unused a its Malta, New York factory, which would boost output within 12 to 14 months.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:06 IST
GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus-CEO

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship plant in the United States or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the third-largest semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, could install new equipment to take advantage of 30% to 40% of floor space that is currently unused a its Malta, New York factory, which would boost output within 12 to 14 months. In a second, later phase, it may build an adjacent plant that could be producing chips by 2024, Chief Executive Officer Tom Caulfield said in interview. Caulfield said the plans would hinge on customer demand - which has been difficult to predict during the coronavirus pandemic - and could be significantly sped up if U.S. lawmakers pass a $22.8 billion package to bolster domestic chip manufacturing.

On Tuesday, GlobalFoundries, which processes specialty chips for customers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Broadcom Inc, said it secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its Malta plant. Expanding the existing plant would cost "in the single-digit billions" while building a new plant would cost "high single-digits or higher," he said without providing further detail. The plans come as lawmakers in Washington call for more funds to fuel growth of U.S. chip foundries, as the Trump administration faces off with Beijing to dominate the high-tech industry. Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Mark Warner introduced a bill this month to provide more than $22.8 billion in aid for semiconductor manufacturers and more legislation is expected.

"There's only a certain pace at which we can go," Caulfield told Reuters. "A partnership with the U.S. can accelerate that capability. ... What may take us five years, we can accelerate to two years." GlobalFoundries expects flat revenue this year of about $5.5 billion, lower than its initial forecast of $6 billion due to its sale last year of a custom-chip business to Marvell Technology Group Ltd for $600 million, which GlobalFoundries viewed as competing with its own customers.

The manufacturer still plans an initial public offering that allows Mubadala to maintain a majority stake, but the listing may slip into 2023 from a previously projected 2022, Caulfield said, adding the effort is tied more closely to hitting financial milestones than a calendar date.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

Tackling a lower-profile issue for the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with eff...

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Americans are unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 European countries for business or tourism when the continent begins next week to open its borders to the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps ban on ...

Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each c...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020