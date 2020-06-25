OG name Luna as CEO

OG named J.M.R. Luna as the esports organization's new chief executive officer, The Esports Observer reported Wednesday. Luna previously served as head of content and production with Evil Geniuses and as vice president of content and production with Immortals Gaming Club.

He will work with OG founder and Dota 2 team captain Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, co-owner Xavier Oswald and chief operating officer Charlie Debs. Best known for their success in Dota 2 as the first two-time champion of The International (2018, 2019), OG also launched a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team last year.

--Field Level Media