Karur Vysya Bank shares jump over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday rallied over 8 per cent after the firm reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The lender's stock jumped 8.13 per cent to Rs 33.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 8.45 per cent to Rs 34. The bank on Wednesday reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources. It had posted a net profit of Rs 60.02 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter period of preceding fiscal year 2018-19.

Income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,803.15 crore from Rs 1,746.04 crore in Q4 of 2018-19..